Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

