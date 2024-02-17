Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

