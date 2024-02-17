Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
