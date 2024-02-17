Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.80.

Entegris stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $201,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entegris by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,458,058,000 after buying an additional 2,826,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $82,813,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

