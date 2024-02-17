Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 7,426.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,842,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 25.23% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $441,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

PKW stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,275. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

