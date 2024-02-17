Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 156.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $414,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVO traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.01. 6,609,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,254. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

