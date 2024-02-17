Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 939.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190,971 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $371,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,428 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,653,000 after buying an additional 936,918 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after buying an additional 882,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,006.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,285,000 after buying an additional 849,219 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 450,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

