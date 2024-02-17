Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $249.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,830,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.82% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $249,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 198,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

