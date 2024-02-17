Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $258.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $258,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.44. 777,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,316. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $264.03. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

