Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $364.24 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.58% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $364,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,943,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 717,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after acquiring an additional 401,535 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. 643,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

