Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $427.11 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $427,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $14,116,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $11,893,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 181,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

SBUX stock remained flat at $93.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

