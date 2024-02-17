Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ServiceNow worth $396,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $15.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $765.00. 1,141,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,000. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $735.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

