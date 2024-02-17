Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 488,052 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $302,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. 3,167,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,977. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

