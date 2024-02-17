Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 541,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of United Parcel Service worth $315,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $156.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

