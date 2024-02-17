Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 269,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.46 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

