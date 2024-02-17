Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 35,374 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

NYSE LIN opened at $431.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

