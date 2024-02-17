Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $10.87 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.25. 2,130,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.86.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.