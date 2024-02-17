Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,770,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 332,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $2,970,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

PEP opened at $166.32 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

