Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 210,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,411. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

