Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 294,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $56,916,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 975,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,413,000 after buying an additional 37,523 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

