Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $11.49 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,901 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE TGT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,838. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.90.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.