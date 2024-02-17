Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $15.80 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

