Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $18 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 599,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,968,000 after buying an additional 1,418,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,716,000 after buying an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after buying an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,315,000 after buying an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,329,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE opened at $32.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

