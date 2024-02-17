Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 361,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.34% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

