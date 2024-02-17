Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Up 11.0% in January

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,374. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

About Envirotech Vehicles

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envirotech Vehicles by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.