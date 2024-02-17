Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Up 11.0% in January

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ EVTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,374. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.
Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.
