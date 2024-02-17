EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $334.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $334.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $326.27.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $312.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average is $263.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $341.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

