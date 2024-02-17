EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.55.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

