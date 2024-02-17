ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0851 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $38,405.89 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015286 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,312.00 or 1.00110337 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00159517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1211866 USD and is up 236.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $43,830.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

