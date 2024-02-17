Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

