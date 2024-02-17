Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

