Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Fastenal worth $256,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $2,590,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 45.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fastenal by 44.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 878,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,852,000 after acquiring an additional 271,704 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.24. 3,083,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

