Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 912.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,694 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC's holdings in Ferrari were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 26.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 303,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 142.7% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 44.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $389.30 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $393.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

