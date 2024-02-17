Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $601.67 million and approximately $116.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00076584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,952,365 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

