Fiera Capital Corp Has $445,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.