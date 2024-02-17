Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $41.55.

Separately, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

