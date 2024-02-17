Filecoin (FIL) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $397.33 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $6.06 or 0.00011889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,928,308 coins and its circulating supply is 510,844,107 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

