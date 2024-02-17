Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $723.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $729.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

