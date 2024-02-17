Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

