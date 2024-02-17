Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after buying an additional 2,373,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

