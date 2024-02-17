Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 1,642 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.