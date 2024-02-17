Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $245,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 158,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.5% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 459,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 68,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,059,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,324,000 after buying an additional 111,382 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

