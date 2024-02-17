Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 37,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $296.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $25.46.
Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.
