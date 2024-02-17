Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 37,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $296.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISI

About Financial Institutions

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.