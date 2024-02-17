First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 37,921 shares.The stock last traded at $105.65 and had previously closed at $104.70.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 183,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

