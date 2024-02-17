First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Lessened by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after purchasing an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

