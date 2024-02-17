Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.04. 2,207,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $148.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

