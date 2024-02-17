Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Flex

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Flex has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

