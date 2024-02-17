Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNT

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.