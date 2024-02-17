Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.95% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,928,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

