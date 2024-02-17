Fmr LLC Buys 46,986 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,796,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,986 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.90% of Sanofi worth $1,222,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 2,337,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,741. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

