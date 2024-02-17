Fmr LLC Buys 6,554,340 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.88% of Shell worth $1,872,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,997,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 3,977,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

