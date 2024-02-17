Fmr LLC Buys 663,465 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,465 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Pure Storage worth $1,666,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.95. 1,838,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.